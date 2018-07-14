Bags in hand and children in tow, shoppers strolled through Village Pointe shopping center early Friday afternoon as if it were any other day.
Few realized that the Douglas County Fair was happening next door to shops and eateries, with four fair exhibits tucked into available space between stores throughout the upscale shopping center.
“I had no idea,” said Kristie Hawkins, standing near an exhibition across the street that housed tables with agriculture pamphlets.
Hawkins, who was spending her day off shopping and grabbing lunch with a friend, said she thought that better signage and advertising would help attract people.
“They’d probably stop by,” she said.
The Douglas County Fair, hosted for the first time by the Friends of Extension & 4-H Douglas/Sarpy County Foundation, kicked off Thursday night with a ribbon-cutting and extends through Sunday evening with a series of educational exhibits, live music, a parade and livestock shows.
The event, in its 160th consecutive year, has bounced around to various locations in recent years. Last year, a one-day, scaled-down version of the fair took place at Chance Ridge Event Center in Elkhorn. The 2016 fair was held at Crossroads Mall.
This year’s exhibits are split between Village Pointe and Chance Ridge, which houses livestock shows, a small petting zoo and a kids zone with a Western dress-up station, real tractors and pretend bull-riding.
The two locations embody the fair’s theme: “Where urban and rural meet.”
“We truly believe the fair is something for everybody,” said Matt Gunderson, president of the advisory board. “A fair in Douglas County, the most urban county in the state of Nebraska, can still be a fair — a fair is what you want to make it. So we’re choosing to make it both an urban and rural flair, so allow both populations to come in and experience the other.”
The foundation, which in November signed a five-year contract to manage, promote and run the fair, plans to expand it in future years with local university involvement, more livestock and possible equine opportunities.
It is difficult to find a space that includes livestock, amphitheater and climate-controlled indoor components, Gunderson said. Instead of spending money on a one-size-fits-all exhibition center, the foundation established a “partnership” with Village Pointe that benefits each party, he said.
“We want it to be a win-win for everybody involved, so certainly a win for Village Pointe with additional attendance,” Gunderson said. “It’s also a win for us, because folks who are naturally coming to Village Pointe can naturally take in the fair while they’re here. So we look at it as a great benefit for everybody involved.”
Gunderson said he believes that the fair is an opportunity to educate Omahans about the importance of agriculture, the impact of which extends beyond farms and fields.
“If they didn’t have this here,” Gunderson said, “there wouldn’t be an event like it to be able to talk about agriculture literacy and agricultural education and spark that interest in a young person’s life.”
Nancy Urbanec, an extension educator, led an hourlong Canning 101 session that offered instructions on how to properly preserve fruits and veggies. Before a room of six people, she demonstrated the detailed steps using a variety of equipment needed for the complicated process.
Food preservation is an important step in growing food that people tend to overlook, she said.
Urbanec, who leads similar sessions often for the extension office, said she was pleased with the diverse showing of people, some of whom said they had never before canned.
“I know it doesn’t seem like very many, but the reality is it’s been hotter than Hades, now it’s raining, it’s ... noon on Friday,” Urbanec said. “I actually was very pleased with the six people I had.”
Several shops down was another exhibit where quilts, photographs and other artwork were on display around the edges of the room.
Mary Rae Gibbons drove from her home near Memorial Park to Village Pointe to see if her grandson’s quilt had won an award. Her own three quilts had garnered second- and fourth-place ribbons.
Gibbons, who was the only one in the room early Friday afternoon, said she hopes that the fair finds a better location and attracts more people in future years.
“I mean, aren’t we the most populous county?” she said. “Well, we should have just about the biggest fair.”
(3) comments
With all the money and building going on in Omaha and Douglas County, what you describe as a "county fair" should be an embarrassment to the citizens of Douglas County. In the orgy of construction of exhibit halls and sports complexes that have been built in the metro area you orphaned your own county fair? When they sold the Waterloo facility, where did those resources and tax dollars go? Lancaster County is also predominantly urban and they have a huge complex for their county fair. You should put an end to the charade and put the Douglas County Fair out of its misery.
Yes Hjalmer! Exactly right. Where did the money go from the sale of the fair grounds in Waterloo to JC Robinson seeds? That Douglas county fair was a more rural festival but also catered well to a broad swath of urban douglas county. The board was infused with members set on making it "more". Huge dreams! It failed miserably and left the county with nothing but a shell. Sarpy and Washington counties picked up many of the pieces. Without a permanent home and solid reason for being, the Douglas County Fair does not have a chance. Either fully back it with a year around festival venue, or kill it off. As one of thousands with found memories of the Do. Co. Fair, I am pained to see this slow miserable death. Instead, 20 acres with facilities like Lancaster county placed along 275 and dodge or Highway 36 and 204th would serve the entire county well- or move on.
Hard not believe it is a deliberate effort to kill the Fair. Sad.
