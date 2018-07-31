The straight-backed and normally straight-faced Douglas County corrections director broke form and broke into a smile while talking to the Douglas County Board on Tuesday.
Mark Foxall is retiring Friday after 18 years of working at the county jail, the last seven as corrections director. Administrative Services Manager Amber Redmond will serve as interim director while the county seeks a new leader for the agency.
County Board members, who frequently sing Foxall’s praises, heaped on the plaudits Tuesday.
They passed a resolution recognizing Foxall for his career. It noted that he had overseen $20 million in jail renovations and other capital projects, and built programs and services “that have enhanced public services and improved people’s lives.” Those included community corrections for women, 24/7 sobriety testing, re-entry services and a veterans housing unit with specialized services for military veterans.
Foxall always made the safety of his staff, inmates and the public his top priority, the resolution said.
“He’s a terrific leader,” County Board member Mike Boyle said. “He is a very caring person and his personality just spills over into the facility.”
Board member Clare Duda said Foxall developed a better way of running a jail, based on respect.
“You’ve raised the bar,” Duda said. “You will leave a mark. The jail is a better place because of you.”
Foxall thanked the board, and praised the jail staff.
“You can and should be very proud of the correctional staff,” he told the board. “They do a remarkable job in the face of some very difficult circumstances.”
It wasn’t the compliments that caused a smile to crease the stern visage that Foxall keeps at the public meeting podium. It was a recollection of something that his staff did Monday.
“They handed me a visitor’s badge yesterday when I came in,” Foxall said. “The jokes have started already.”
