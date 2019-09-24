At 10 years old, Laya Moody embodies the hope she wants other children to have.

Holding her speech in her hands, her voice clear and without fear, she spoke at a rally Wednesday in Omaha to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"I know there are other little girls and boys out there that are watching their mom or dad or maybe even their stepparents get hurt every single day. ... I want them to have hope just like my family did," she said. "I want them to talk to someone if they are feeling scared about what is happening in their home."

When Laya was just a little girl, her father beat her mother, and the family slept in fear. 

Her mother left her abusive father, and now, Laya says, life is good. On Tuesday, Laya's mother also spoke of hope.

"The main thought I'd like to convey to women or men is that they're not alone, Heather Duhachek-Chase said after the rally.

"You may feel alone, they may tell you you're alone, but you are not," said Duhachek-Chase of Generation Hope, a counseling service. "There are tons of agencies that can help."

The Omaha metro is better equipped than most cities to help people, said Elizabeth Power, spokeswoman for the Women's Center for Advancement. Thanks to generous benefactors, metro area residents in abusive relationships can get free confidential help, including legal aid, Power said.

"This is a great community for survivors because there are a lot of support systems in place here," Power said. Counselors at the center can provide one-on-one free therapy and group counseling sessions. And should someone decide it's time to leave an abusive situation, that person can get legal help too. This is important, Power said, because financial abuse, and lack of access to money, is a big part of domestic violence.

In recent years, the center has seen a jump in people seeking help, Power said.

In 2018, the center provided more than 34,700 services, up from 28,100 the year before. Also that year, the hotline took 10,819 calls, up from 7,189 the year before. (Both sets of numbers can include the same person seeking help more than once.)

Domestic violence is more common and more complex to escape than people realize, Power said. Those wanting help need not worry they'll be forced to leave their partner or judged for their decisions, she said.

"We know how difficult it can be to reach out for help," she said. "But there are people who will believe them, and who will help them in whatever they would like their journey to look like."

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

