A dog that repeatedly bit and severely injured a girl Friday night will be euthanized.
The 9-year-old girl, who lived in the same residence as the 2-year-old pit bull, suffered many bites and her face was mauled. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Mark Langan, an official with the Nebraska Humane Society, said the dog also would be tested for rabies, which is standard in these cases.
The owner of the dog was arrested.
The Medical Center didn’t publicly update the girl’s condition Saturday and the police didn’t report any developments.
A police lieutenant said Friday that the girl was home in the 4700 block of Laurel Avenue in north Omaha with her siblings and three pit bulls, family pets.
Evidently only one dog attacked, but it continued to assault the girl. A sibling ran to a neighbor and 911 was called. Firefighters had to pull the dog away from the girl with a control pole.
Even after that, the dog kept trying to get to her, said Police Lt. Jake Ritonya.
Ritonya noted that he had been an officer for 20 years but this situation was “difficult.” The girl was taken into surgery and was expected to survive.
World-Herald staff writer Andrew Nelson contributed to this report.
