A Walmart security guard shot a dog Saturday night after someone had released it when the guard was trying to de-escalate a disturbance in the store's parking lot, Omaha police said.
The dog was injured but survived, Omaha police spokeswoman Kelsey Murphy said.
No humans, including the security guard, were injured, Murphy said. The guard was an off-duty police officer, but not from the Omaha Police Department, she said.
The incident was reported about 10:15 p.m. at the Walmart at North 50th Street and Ames Avenue.
A person who had been involved in the disturbance let the dog free after the security guard got involved, Murphy said.
It was not immediately clear if there were any arrests. The Nebraska Humane Society was called in to help.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.