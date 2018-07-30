A Spirit Airlines flight out of Denver headed to Chicago's O'Hare Airport was diverted Monday to Omaha's Eppley Airfield due to an unresponsive passenger on aboard.

Eppley officials said Flight 624 arrived at 8:10 a.m. in Omaha, where it was met by Omaha and Airport Authority rescue squads.

The woman was checked by rescue squad personnel, officials said, but she was not taken to a hospital.

Flight 624 left Eppley at 9:26 a.m. for Chicago, officials said.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

