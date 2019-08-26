The death of the person whose body was found Friday at Benson Park is not considered a homicide, Omaha police said Monday.

Police blocked access to parts of Benson Park and the trail around the park’s lagoon after someone reported the discovery of a body near the north end of the lagoon.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation into the death is continuing. Police still haven't released the person's identity.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

