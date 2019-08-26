The death of the person whose body was found Friday at Benson Park is not considered a homicide, Omaha police said Monday.
Police blocked access to parts of Benson Park and the trail around the park’s lagoon after someone reported the discovery of a body near the north end of the lagoon.
A police spokeswoman said the investigation into the death is continuing. Police still haven't released the person's identity.
