Authorities reported a number of fires in the Omaha area late Wednesday and early Thursday.
The fires, according to Douglas County and Sarpy County 911 dispatchers:
— A house fire caused by fireworks at 14615 Cuming St. reported around 10 p.m.
— A house fire caused by fireworks at 18380 Harney St. around 9:55 p.m.
— Sarpy County authorities received around five calls about fires caused by people not properly disposing of fireworks.
— Also, a house fire near Ames and Old Lincoln Highway, according to Fremont police.
