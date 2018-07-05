Authorities reported a number of fires in the Omaha area late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The fires, according to Douglas County and Sarpy County 911 dispatchers:

— A house fire caused by fireworks at 14615 Cuming St. reported around 10 p.m.

— A house fire caused by fireworks at 18380 Harney St. around 9:55 p.m.

— Sarpy County authorities received around five calls about fires caused by people not properly disposing of fireworks.

— Also, a house fire near Ames and Old Lincoln Highway, according to Fremont police.

