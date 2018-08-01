Fire crews quickly extinguished a porch fire Wednesday morning at a northeast Omaha home.

The small fire near North 16th and Lake Streets was reported by the home's owner around 5:35 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.

Crews said they had the fire out on the home's back porch about 10 minutes after it was called in.

No injuries were reported.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

