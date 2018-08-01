Fire crews quickly extinguished a porch fire Wednesday morning at a northeast Omaha home.
The small fire near North 16th and Lake Streets was reported by the home's owner around 5:35 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
Crews said they had the fire out on the home's back porch about 10 minutes after it was called in.
No injuries were reported.
