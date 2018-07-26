Crews battled a tough house fire Thursday morning in northeast Omaha that left the 1 1/2-story, estimated $45,800 structure a total loss.
The fire near North 31st and Curtis Avenues in the unoccupied, secured home was called in by a neighbor around 4:40 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
About five minutes later as fire crews approached the home they reported flames coming from a second-story window, and they declared the blaze a working fire.
Crews forced their way through the front door and found heavy fire on the main floor and in a bedroom above, officials said. Crews extinguished the fire on both levels and completed an extensive overhaul, putting out hot spots throughout the structure.
The fire was declared under control around 5:20 a.m.
The home was empty at the time of the fire, officials said, but an occupant arrived shortly thereafter.
Two dogs were rescued from the structure. However, officials said, multiple turtles died in the fire.
The home's two occupants were displaced by the fire and Red Cross officials were called to the scene to assist the occupants.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.