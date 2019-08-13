Southbound U.S. 75 in Sarpy County is closed and traffic is being routed off at Fairview Road due to a significant crash.
The crash involves a motorcycle and several vehicles, according to emergency dispatchers.
Details aren't yet available on the conditions of those involved.
The crash site is in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 just north of the intersection with U.S. 34.
