Traffic is routed off of U.S. 75 south due to crash

A motorcycle and several vehicles were involved in a crash this evening on U.S. Highway 75. 

Southbound U.S. 75 in Sarpy County is closed and traffic is being routed off at Fairview Road due to a significant crash.

The crash involves a motorcycle and several vehicles, according to emergency dispatchers.

Details aren't yet available on the conditions of those involved.

The crash site is in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 just north of the intersection with U.S. 34.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

