A two-vehicle crash in northeast Omaha has left a southbound lane of North 30th Street out of commission until further notice after a building was damaged in the collision.
The crash around 1:35 p.m. Monday at a traffic light just south of Sorensen Parkway between Fowler and Larimore Avenues damaged the building on the northwest corner of 30th and Fowler.
One of two southbound lanes between Fowler and Larimore has been closed indefinitely while the building is secured, officials said.
The crash involved a westbound 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 65-year-old Omaha man and a northbound 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 48-year-old Council Bluffs woman.
The Outlander ended up in the building on the northwest corner of 30th and Fowler.
The Omaha motorist was taken to Immanuel Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the police report said. The Bluffs woman was not injured.
The report said a witness told officers that the driver of the Outlander failed to stop for a red light and crashed into the Trailblazer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.