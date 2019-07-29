A teenage girl out for a morning run told police a man tried to abduct her Monday near the Mall of the Bluffs in Council Bluffs.
The 15-year-old told officers she was running on Mall Drive about 8:30 a.m. when a man about 45 to 50 years old grabbed her by the arm. The teen said she struck the male and ran away.
Several officers checked the area and were unable to locate any suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765.
Police recommend runners and bikers be aware of their surroundings and whenever possible, travel in groups of two or more. Any suspicious people or activity should be reported to 911 immediately.
