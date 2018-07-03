A 38-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with an attempted robbery in Council Bluffs.
Police officers were dispatched about 2:50 a.m. to Walgreens at 535 E. Broadway to investigate a robbery attempt at another location.
Officers said a man told them he was in his vehicle at 400 Franklin Ave. when the 38-year-old approached and asked the man for his money and phone.
Police said the man in the vehicle didn’t comply, so the 38-year-old pointed a handgun at him but was unable to operate the gun and then ran away.
Officers later spotted the 38-year-old’s vehicle, and he was taken into custody.
The man was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant.
