A teenage girl made up her account of a middle-aged man trying to grab her while she was jogging, Council Bluffs police said Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old girl will not be charged with making a false report, Sgt. Ted Roberts said in a press statement.

She claimed the attempted abduction occurred Monday near Mall of the Bluffs.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

