A teenage girl made up her account of a middle-aged man trying to grab her while she was jogging, Council Bluffs police said Wednesday afternoon.
The 15-year-old girl will not be charged with making a false report, Sgt. Ted Roberts said in a press statement.
She claimed the attempted abduction occurred Monday near Mall of the Bluffs.
