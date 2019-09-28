Seats likely will be at a premium in October when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds its annual fall meetings on the management of the Missouri River.
Seven meetings will be held from Oct. 22 to 25 in the states along the length of the river, from Montana to Missouri.
Two of the meetings will be in Iowa and Nebraska: Oct. 23 in Sioux City, Iowa, and Oct. 24 in Nebraska City.
The corps operates six massive dams on the upper Missouri that together make up North America’s largest reservoir system. The pace at which water is released from those dams and other Missouri River management decisions have placed the corps in the cross-hairs of frustration after repeated years of flooding.
A federal judge ruled last year that actions by the corps contributed to flooding in five of those years — 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014 — fueling some of the anger at the corps following this year’s flooding. (This year’s flooding was not part of the lawsuit; the judge also ruled the corps didn’t contribute to 2011’s catastrophic flooding.)
Cataclysmic weather has been blamed for this year’s flooding. A “bomb cyclone,” a powerful, moisture-laden late winter storm, sent rain and snowmelt simultaneously into the region’s creeks and rivers. Rivers across eastern Nebraska and in western Iowa surged to record levels nearly overnight, smashing through levees and pouring into fields.
The rain hasn’t let up enough to allow the region to dry out. And some areas remain flooded more than six months later. Additionally, extensive levee damage means the valley will continue to be vulnerable for at least the next year or two.
No one really knows how costly the flooding has been. Repairs to the levees alone are expected to total about $1 billion. There have been hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to public and private property. And that doesn’t factor in the personal toll the losses have extracted.
The corps meetings will include staff from the Missouri River Water Management Division and the National Weather Service.
