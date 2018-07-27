Below-normal temperatures and several chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected through the weekend in the Omaha area, forecasters said.
The normal high temperature for late July into early August is 85 degrees and the normal overnight low is 65.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Friday — A slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a high in the mid- to upper 70s.
Friday night — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely with a low in the lower 60s.
Saturday — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely, mainly before noon, with a high in the lower 70s.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 60.
Sunday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon, with a high around 75.
Sunday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 60.
