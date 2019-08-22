A cold front brought cooler weather but buckets of rain to Nebraska and western Iowa on Wednesday, and with the heavy rain came isolated lowland flooding, strong winds and some hail.

Urwiller’s Melon Patch, a farm and produce stand in Ravenna, northwest of Grand Island, posted photos on Facebook Wednesday morning of melons submerged in muddy fields.

“Very sad day at the Urwiller’s,” the post read. “All of the hard work put in all Spring and Summer was destroyed within an hour. It hailed for over an hour last night with 5.5” of rain and lots of wind.”

Rainfall totals varied widely across the state. One of the higher official readings for the 24-hour period ending at 7 p.m. Wednesday was 3.45 inches at Broken Bow. Omaha received 0.90 of an inch over that same period, Council Bluffs 0.65 of an inch, Lincoln 0.21 of an inch, Beatrice 2.45 inches and Columbus 1.52 inches.

The rain washed away Tuesday’s excessive humidity. The heat index across the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area on Tuesday ranged from 110 degrees to 117 degrees.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

In Omaha, most of the rain fell as the morning rush hour was getting underway. Dispatchers reported that several manhole covers popped off because of flooding in the areas of 16th and William Streets, 20th Street and Poppleton Avenue and 20th and Martha Streets.

A rash of crashes occurred on rain-slickened roadways during the morning and again in the evening rush hours, according to dispatch reports.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are forecast to hover in the 70s and low 80s through the weekend. Thursday should bring a break in the rain for the Omaha metro area. From Friday into Monday, there are scattered chances for rain.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

Here's what those severe weather warnings mean

If you know your terms, you'll be able to make smarter decisions when severe weather hits. 

1 of 8

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription