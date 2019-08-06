City Sprouts Summer Urban Farming interns stepped away from their usual jobs over the weekend to build five raised garden beds at the Ronald McDonald House.
They worked with volunteers from the Ronald McDonald House Charities program.
“While City Sprouts mostly focuses on our own community gardens and urban farming operations, we’re always excited to partner with other community organizations to build, install, plant and maintain gardens, as it perfectly aligns with our mission to provide educational opportunities and healthy, fresh food to the communities in which we work,’’ said Aaron French, the urban farm manager for City Sprouts.
The gardens, he said, will give patients and families a chance to grow fresh vegetables right outside their temporary home. City Sprouts plans to hold workshops so residents can learn how to maintain, harvest and prepare the veggies they grow.
“While five raised beds may not provide enough food for one family, let alone everyone at the Ronald McDonald House, we’ve seen the beneficial impact on future food choices that experiences in a garden can provide for people, young and old,’’ French said.
