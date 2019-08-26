A familiar face will be returning to Omaha to serve as the city's labor relations director.
The office negotiates on the city's behalf with unions that represent city employees.
Lawyer David Grauman agreed to return to the city from Florida and lead the office. He left Omaha in June to go into private practice.
Grauman, the city's former assistant director of labor relations, will be a candidate for the full-time job, Mayor Jean Stothert's office announced.
Her office credited Grauman with developing Stothert's executive order on sexual harassment in 2018. He was assistant director from 2016 to 2018.
Before that, he served as in-house counsel for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, including work in human resources and labor.
Stothert said that the city was fortunate that he accepted the offer to return and that he would be an asset to employees and the Human Resources Department.
The Human Resources Department is also looking for a new director after Tim Young resigned abruptly this month.
Grauman starts work Sept. 4. The city is recommending that he be paid a salary of $105,643 a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.