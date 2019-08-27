20190816_new_ashborer_03 (copy)

Workers cut down ash trees along Abbott Drive this month. The City of Omaha is removing more than 11,000 ash trees from parks and rights of way to defeat the invasive emerald ash borer. The Omaha City Council approved Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed budget after voting to add $35,000 to plant more trees to mitigate emerald ash borer damage.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to approve Mayor Jean Stothert’s 2020 budget, with a little more money for trees, police athletics, job training and a housing inspector position that appears unlikely to be filled next year.

The council's four revisions would not add to the total or the city tax rate. The council voted unanimously to approve Stothert’s proposed budget of $1.1 billion, including $419.6 million in general fund spending. The budget will keep the city’s property tax rate the same as this year, at 47.922 cents per $100 in valuation.

The council made four revisions: adding $25,000 more for Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE), $76,505 for an additional housing inspector, $63,000 for a youth job-training program and $35,000 to plant more trees to mitigate emerald ash borer damage to Omaha’s tree canopy.

The revisions would be covered by $200,000 in contingency money the mayor put in her proposal, Finance Director Steve Curtiss told the council.

Stothert has signaled that she would not object to some of the revisions, although she has said the additional housing inspector won’t be needed next year, and it appears likely the city won’t fill the position.

The changes appear to enjoy veto-proof majorities anyway. The council voted 7-0 to approve the money for trees, PACE and the inspector, and 5-2 for the job training funds.

Stothert had proposed spending $35,000 on PACE in 2020, down from the $55,000 the city gave the non-profit organization this year. Council Vice President Vinny Palermo pressed for more.

"There are 5,000 kids that who knows what they would be doing if they weren't involved in this group that is giving them what they need to succeed, . . . putting them on the right path," Palermo said.

Palermo and Council President Chris Jerram had proposed giving $63,000 to  the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education program, run by the Omaha Federation of Labor. He said the money would help give young people skills they need to earn a good living as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and sheet metal workers.

Councilmember Brinker Harding said he would help Palermo get city money for the program through the normal, competitive grant process for that type of funding. But Harding voted no Tuesday because, he said, many worthy organizations had sought city funding and received less than they asked for or none at all. Councilmember Aimee Melton also voted no. Jerram, Pete Festersen, Ben Gray and Rich Pahls joined Palermo in voting yes.

Stothert had proposed adding a single housing inspector in 2020, bringing the total to 10. Festersen said adding another, bringing the total to 11, would help clear an backlog of inspections before the city's new rental registry and inspection ordinance takes effect in 2022.

While voting for the amendment, Melton said that approving the position doesn't mean it will actually be implemented, so it should be up to City Planning Director David Fanslau to fill the position only if he believes it is needed.

Fanslau didn't say he would or wouldn't, but Mayor Stothert has made clear she doesn't believe another inspector is needed next year. Fanslau told the council that he had determined he would need five new inspectors by 2022, and he plans to hire five new inspectors by 2022.

  

  

    

