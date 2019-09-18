Omaha plans to build a new fire station for the first time since 2001.
The City Council expects to hold a public hearing Tuesday on the city's $730,000 purchase of land near 34th and Q Streets.
The Omaha Fire Department wants to replace the aging Fire Station 31 at 25th and L Streets, the Mayor's Office said.
Fire Chief Dan Olsen said the modern station will be designed with efficiency and firefighter safety in mind.
The city set aside money to purchase the land and build the station in its capital improvement plan. Omaha operates 24 fire stations citywide.
Fire officials are still looking for land to move Station 53 from 80th and Dodge Streets to near 72nd and Cass Streets.
