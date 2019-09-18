New fire station

Omaha is looking to replace the fire station near 25th and L Streets with a new fire station near 34th and Q Streets.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha plans to build a new fire station for the first time since 2001.

The City Council expects to hold a public hearing Tuesday on the city's $730,000 purchase of land near 34th and Q Streets.

The Omaha Fire Department wants to replace the aging Fire Station 31 at 25th and L Streets, the Mayor's Office said.

Fire Chief Dan Olsen said the modern station will be designed with efficiency and firefighter safety in mind.

The city set aside money to purchase the land and build the station in its capital improvement plan. Omaha operates 24 fire stations citywide.

Fire officials are still looking for land to move Station 53 from 80th and Dodge Streets to near 72nd and Cass Streets.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

8 local mayors and their salaries

Nebraska mayors and their salaries. 

Population figures sourced from 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimates

1 of 8

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription