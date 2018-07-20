A child was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured early Friday in South Omaha.
Douglas County 911 dispatchers said the 9-year-old was riding a bike when hit by a Jeep around 12:05 a.m. near South 34th and V Streets.
The child was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.
