A child was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured early Friday in South Omaha.

Douglas County 911 dispatchers said the 9-year-old was riding a bike when hit by a Jeep around 12:05 a.m. near South 34th and V Streets.

The child was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription