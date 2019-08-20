A school-age child was critically injured Tuesday afternoon while crossing a street in downtown Papillion.

Deputy Chief Chris Whitted said the child was injured just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Washington Streets (84th Street).

Witnesses told Papillion police that the child was crossing Washington Street with her brother when a northbound vehicle struck her.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center. The driver remained at the scene.

Whitted said additional details would be released when they become available.

Nancy Gaarder

