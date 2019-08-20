A school-age child was critically injured Tuesday afternoon while crossing a street in downtown Papillion.
Deputy Chief Chris Whitted said the child was injured just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Washington Streets (84th Street).
Witnesses told Papillion police that the child was crossing Washington Street with her brother when a northbound vehicle struck her.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center. The driver remained at the scene.
Whitted said additional details would be released when they become available.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.