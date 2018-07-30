A 53-year-old California man was arrested Monday in west Omaha after more than 200 pounds of marijuana were found in his SUV.
A traffic violation led a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy to stop a Nissan Armada, with Pennsylvania license plates, pulling a trailer near 147th Street and West Center Road.
While talking with the driver, who is from Rancho Cucamonga, the deputy became suspicious and asked for consent to search the man's SUV, the Sheriff's Office said. The man refused to allow the search, so the deputy had his dog, Fletch, sniff the SUV.
The dog alerted the deputy to illegal narcotics inside the trailer, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies found about 210 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed bundles in the trailer.
The man was en route to St. Paul, Minnesota, from Reno, Nevada, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man was booked on suspicion of possession of marijuana of more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to have a drug-tax stamp.
