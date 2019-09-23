A building explosion was reported just after 1:35 p.m. Monday near 243rd Street and Laurel Avenue in the King Lake area, which is near Valley.
No one was inside the home when fire crews arrived, said Lt. Shawn Millikan with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said an explosion occurred, but it wasn't yet clear if the fire was started by an explosion or if a propane tank near a trailer exploded after the fire started.
A trailer and personal property around the trailer, plus a four wheeler, a garage and other personal property were damaged in the fire.
Harlow said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire was declared under control just before 2:05 p.m.
