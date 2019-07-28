A 55-year-old man died Saturday from injuries he received when a tree branch fell on him while working in Sarpy County. 

Fred Trumble was struck in the head by a falling branch about 3 p.m. near 180th Street and Pflug Road, according to Lt. Greg Monico of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. Trumble was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Trumble was assisting in a tree-trimming operation at the time of the incident, Monico said.  

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

