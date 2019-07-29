* * *
A body was pulled from Carter Lake on Sunday, and Omaha police were investigating the cause of death.
The body of a male was pulled from the lake by Omaha firefighters about 12:30 p.m., said Omaha Police Information Officer Michael Pecha.
No identification was found on the body.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.