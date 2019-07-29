Update: The man was identified Monday morning.

* * *

A body was pulled from Carter Lake on Sunday, and Omaha police were investigating the cause of death.

The body of a male was pulled from the lake by Omaha firefighters about 12:30 p.m., said Omaha Police Information Officer Michael Pecha.

No identification was found on the body.

Nancy Gaarder

