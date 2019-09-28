Omaha firefighters found one person dead after putting out a house fire Friday night near 126th Street and Augusta Avenue. 

A neighbor called authorities about 11:25 p.m. to report a fire in the home's kitchen, according to a Douglas County dispatcher. Investigators said they had information that a person was possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters found light smoke and a working fire, and extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes. They found the victim in the kitchen, and declared the person dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cause of death has not been released. No other people were injured. 

