The Big Papio Trail between Towl Park and One Pacific Place Park will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday.

There is no suggested detour route for trail users.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District will be replacing storm drainage pipes that run under the trail. The trail is expected to open Sept. 9.

