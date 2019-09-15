The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.
* * *
This Friday will mark one year since 500 people had to abruptly leave their homes at Yale Park Apartments after housing inspectors found nearly 2,000 code violations. What's happened since then? Where have those former tenants ended up, and is anyone living at Yale Park today? We went back to find out, talking to current and former renters, social service groups and landlords. This is Yale Park, one year later.
Some Yale Park residents were able to scrape together savings for a down payment to achieve a slice of the American dream: a home of their own. Others are still struggling to find decent, affordable housing in Omaha, bouncing around to rentals with backed-up toilets or mice that invade kitchen cabinets.
* * *
After Omaha’s earlier streetcar discussion quietly stalled, it now has an influential group of corporate and civic leaders, headed by longtime real estate developer Jay Noddle, studying the idea. Noddle said a streetcar system — he uses the term “urban circulator” — is an essential ingredient for future growth in Omaha’s core. But he stressed that an urban circulator is just a piece of the committee’s discussions, and not even as high of a priority as jobs and housing for Omaha’s urban core.
A group within the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is taking a new look at the streetcar concept, even starting over examining why and how Omaha would even run a streetcar.
* * *
As stores everywhere face continuing turmoil from a shifting retail market, Nebraskans have felt the biggest loss from the closure of every Shopko across the state. A few communities are seeing movement to replace these stores with other retail outlets, but one Omaha real estate executive says people shouldn’t expect retail stores to resurface in every former Shopko building.
Shopko’s loss affected at least two dozen communities big and small, from Omaha to Ord to Ogallala, Kimball to Valentine, Wayne to Falls City.
* * *
The supply of nurses in Nebraska has increased dramatically, yet still can't keep up with the increased demands from an aging population across the state. To better track current demand and forecast future demand, the Nebraska Center for Nursing developed a new workforce supply and demand model which puts the current shortage at the equivalent of 4,062 nurses statewide. That number is expected to grow to 5,436 in 2025, an increase of almost 34%.
“The supply has increased pretty dramatically, but changes in people’s health and health care are resulting in more demand,” said Juliann Sebastian, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing.
* * *
At least three times since March’s destructive flood, crews have scrambled — sometimes unsuccessfully — to protect fragile levee repairs from a rapid rise in the Missouri River. Rains in May and August washed out some of the newly rebuilt levees. And now again in September, crews have been shoring up some of their yet-to-be completed work as more water surges downstream from heavy rain across northern Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.
Months of frequent, heavy rains have made the repairs to Missouri River levees that much more difficult. Six months in, the river remains so high in some areas that crews haven’t been able to fully inspect damage.
* * *
Development fever continues to heat up along 192nd Street south of West Dodge Road — a stretch poised for dramatic transformation over the next several years. A team from All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church, on a mission to build a physical church facility for their congregation, has plans for a mixed-use 35-acre site, with plans to include the church complex (on seven acres), senior and single-family housing, a Montessori school and more.
A team from All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church has led the development of 35-acre mixed-use area south of 192nd Street and West Dodge Road. The site is likely to include a complex for the church along with apartments, senior housing, a Montessori school, single-family housing and infrastructure including a new north-south stretch of 193rd Street.
* * *
A recent confrontation with a protester during a game has led Sen. Ben Sasse to stop selling Runzas at Husker games. The protester, 67-year-old Judy King, a Lincoln retiree, said she was angry because she had flown out to meet with Sasse during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in September 2018. They met with a staffer but not the senator himself — and King has not been able to meet with him since, though she has continued to meet with staffers.
A Shelton woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 when a man who’d been kicked out of another vehicle forced his way into her van. The woman, frightened by the man, took her infant and left the vehicle. But the suspect didn’t get far because the key fob remained with the woman. Read more
A Lincoln man who had ambitions of being a fighter has been arrested on suspicion of assault after authorities say he attacked a pro wrestling great during the Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City. Read more
The SUV of an Omaha woman was repeatedly rammed from behind in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane by a man who later got into the woman’s vehicle and drove it into the concrete base around a light pole. Read more
A 33-year-old man accused of leading Omaha police officers on a high-speed chase across the city had tried to run over officers, a prosecutor said, before the chase ended at The World-Herald building. Read more
A former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist who defected to Iran has been charged with revealing classified information to the government in Tehran, including the code name and secret mission of a Pentagon program, prosecutors said. Read more
A masked man shot a clerk inside the Bucky’s convenience store at 30th and Dodge Streets about 3 a.m. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening. Read more
The former pharmacy director for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center accused of embezzling more than $4.6 million from the hospital pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday in U.S. District Court. Read more
A 22-year-old man reportedly drove drunk to the parking lot of the Lancaster County Jail, where his vehicle was spotted weaving and driving over an island. His blood-alcohol content was .172, Lincoln police said. Read more
A Nebraska woman who has been charged with incest told a police officer that she wanted to have sex with her father because of a competition with her half sister to see who could do it first. Read more
