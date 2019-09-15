BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

* * *

This Friday will mark one year since 500 people had to abruptly leave their homes at Yale Park Apartments after housing inspectors found nearly 2,000 code violations. What's happened since then? Where have those former tenants ended up, and is anyone living at Yale Park today? We went back to find out, talking to current and former renters, social service groups and landlords. This is Yale Park, one year later.

* * *

After Omaha’s earlier streetcar discussion quietly stalled, it now has an influential group of corporate and civic leaders, headed by longtime real estate developer Jay Noddle, studying the idea. Noddle said a streetcar system — he uses the term “urban circulator” — is an essential ingredient for future growth in Omaha’s core. But he stressed that an urban circulator is just a piece of the committee’s discussions, and not even as high of a priority as jobs and housing for Omaha’s urban core.

* * *

As stores everywhere face continuing turmoil from a shifting retail market, Nebraskans have felt the biggest loss from the closure of every Shopko across the state. A few communities are seeing movement to replace these stores with other retail outlets, but one Omaha real estate executive says people shouldn’t expect retail stores to resurface in every former Shopko building.

* * *

The supply of nurses in Nebraska has increased dramatically, yet still can't keep up with the increased demands from an aging population across the state. To better track current demand and forecast future demand, the Nebraska Center for Nursing developed a new workforce supply and demand model which puts the current shortage at the equivalent of 4,062 nurses statewide. That number is expected to grow to 5,436 in 2025, an increase of almost 34%.

* * *

At least three times since March’s destructive flood, crews have scrambled — sometimes unsuccessfully — to protect fragile levee repairs from a rapid rise in the Missouri River. Rains in May and August washed out some of the newly rebuilt levees. And now again in September, crews have been shoring up some of their yet-to-be completed work as more water surges downstream from heavy rain across northern Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

* * *

Development fever continues to heat up along 192nd Street south of West Dodge Road — a stretch poised for dramatic transformation over the next several years. A team from All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church, on a mission to build a physical church facility for their congregation, has plans for a mixed-use 35-acre site, with plans to include the church complex (on seven acres), senior and single-family housing, a Montessori school and more.

* * *

A recent confrontation with a protester during a game has led Sen. Ben Sasse to stop selling Runzas at Husker games. The protester, 67-year-old Judy King, a Lincoln retiree, said she was angry because she had flown out to meet with Sasse during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in September 2018. They met with a staffer but not the senator himself — and King has not been able to meet with him since, though she has continued to meet with staffers.

* * *

Michael Boehnlein is the Living and Money page designer as well as an online editor for the Omaha Word-Herald.

