The town of Battle Creek, 10 miles west of Norfolk, serves as an example of what critics are up against if they try banning Native American mascots in Nebraska schools. The town clings to its association with Braves despite a rising national tide to do away with Native American mascots.

In December 2016, Deborah Lowndes was called in to speak with Omaha police regarding her orthopedic surgeon, Mark Dietrich. It was there she learned that nurses and hospital personnel had watched Dietrich slip a gloveless hand under blankets near the private parts of three unconscious females, ages 13 to adult. And that during her surgery, OrthoNebraska had included in the operating room a staff member whose only job was to watch Dietrich.

Business and finance intersect in a big way with the information superhighway, and enterprising individuals are getting better at figuring out how to use technology to assist business. And while the blending of technology and business can be challenging, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha have created programs that focus on that combination.

Area residents have eagerly awaited the arrival of "Hamilton," the extraordinarily popular sung-through musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. And while it's a gift for the Omaha area that the musical is opening at the Orpheum on Tuesday, it's also a gift for actor Nik Walker who plays Aaron Burr. Walker has sung the same words and executed the same dance moves hundreds of times in his three years playing Burr, but to him, there's nothing mundane about it. 

An estimated 10,000 Nebraskans currently on food stamps — about 6% of all recipients — would lose their benefits under a Trump administration proposal to tighten eligibility under the food assistance program.

10,000 Nebraskans would lose food stamps under proposed rule change, study finds

Despite the Trump administration’s suggestion that the current system allows millionaires to use food stamps, most of the estimated 3.6 million people who would lose assistance nationally are living below or just above the federal poverty line and have no more than modest amounts of savings, said Sarah Lauffer of Mathematica, the New Jersey-based public policy research organization that completed the study.

This summer, Mayor Jean Stothert floated the idea of a long-term plan to ramp up street maintenance in Omaha using $200 million in bonds over five years. At the same time, the chamber started an initiative to create a “bold” transportation plan for the metro area. And with two discussions advancing, Stothert made the case Friday that street maintenance must be the top priority.

Former Omaha pastor Vernon Goff doesn’t think it makes much sense to celebrate life at a funeral. Especially his own. He wouldn’t be there to enjoy it. So, the 90-year-old came up with a new idea. He and his wife, Alice, 89, are just going to skip the sad part and celebrate while they're still alive.

Sen. Ben Sasse recently refused to be an honorary chair for Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection effort because doing so would be a pledge to never disagree with the president. At least, that’s the suggestion from the Nebraska Republican’s campaign staff. Other members of the state’s congressional delegation, however, have expressed puzzlement at the idea.

The World-Herald has complete coverage of NU's 34-31 overtime loss to the Buffaloes from every angle.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

