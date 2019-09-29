BestOfWeekend
* * *

Come Thursday, visitors to Omaha’s Aksarben Village can choose from a slate of vendors offering tastes of Mexico, Italy, Kathmandu and more — all within a trendy new food hall called the Inner Rail.

* * *

On Sept. 28, 1919 an angry mob of white people hanged Will Brown front of the Douglas County Courthouse and dragged his body through the street. On Sept. 28, 2019, 100 years later, a diverse crowd of more than 400 people erupted into cheers as a black Omaha City Council member exhorted them to not only rue the racism of the past, but to also confront the racism of today.

Read also: The night thousands in Omaha lynched Will Brown and dragged his body through the streets

* * *

Building a great college football team takes good coaches and players, but big-time programs today say they need something else — more and more dazzling facilities to wow recruits. Those facilities, like good coaches, come at a high price. The University of Nebraska signaled Friday that it won’t be left out of the competition to give players great locker space, cool meeting rooms, good food and places in which to relax.

Read also: Announcement of Huskers' new football facility was two years in the making from Sam McKewon

More: Huskers unveil plans for $155 million football facility that will 'create the future'

* * *

An active duty member from Offutt Air Force Base and their spouse are dead following, a spokesman for the Air Force base said Sunday. The bodies were discovered about 8:15 p.m. in Rising View, Offutt’s privatized housing area in Bellevue. 

* * *

For about four hours Saturday morning, the traveling makeshift set for ESPN's "College GameDay" served as the epicenter of college football as it does every fall weekend. But on a crisp, picturesque day, the line of celebrities intersected with a crowd of thousands of Nebraska fans who made their imprint on the first appearance of "GameDay" in Lincoln since 2007.

* * *

Gina Pospichal never expected her Facebook post to Ellen DeGeneres to go viral. She just wanted to vent a bit about the TV talk show host’s call to eat less meat because, she said, it’s better for the environment. Pospichal says DeGeneres’ recent comments couldn’t have come at a worse time for Nebraska’s cattle industry, which is already facing big challenges because of rainy weather and low beef prices.

Nebraskan to Ellen DeGeneres: Give cattle producers a break; thousands share rancher's message

* * *

The entertainment lineup for the first full month of fall is no joke. The long-awaited "Joker" movie comes out, Will Smith returns to the big screen in "Gemini Man," and visits from Phil Collins and Nelly are among October's highlights.

