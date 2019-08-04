BestOfWeekend
Here’s the predicament for developers and builders: Escalating costs of utility installation, materials, labor and overall construction have in the past few years spurred them to produce more upscale homes to yield a profit. Yet experts say those higher price tags are pushing consumers away from buying brand-new.

“We don’t care about soccer stars,” Sal Issaka said during a break in a recent practice on the new artificial turf field at Miguel Keith Hernandez Park. “If kids aren’t going to college, then we’re failing ... I feel like the best way to break the cycle of inter-generational poverty is to get the kids on somebody’s campus.”

Paula Boyd, 64, was convicted of abuse of a vulnerable adult — a felony. She faced up to three years in prison and five years of probation when she was sentenced late last month. Douglas County District Judge Russell Bowie gave her six months of probation instead. Now prosecutors are appealing the sentence.

The actor and the billionaire: A comedy legend came to town for ... ice cream?

The women-in-tech shortage is not new or unreported. And in Nebraska at least, it is just one part of a bigger labor issue: A massive shortage of tech workers hurting the state’s businesses and future.

Christie Abdul-Greene was snorkeling in Indonesia when she came across an unpleasant sight: garbage. “It was disgusting, and I was so sad,” she said. “I’ve snorkeled in a lot of places and have never seen that before.”

During the Cold War, Nebraska discovered the key to surviving a feared nuclear holocaust: a bland wheat biscuit called “Nebraskit.” One little Nebraskit snack had enough calories — 850 — to sustain an inactive person for an entire day in the event of a nuclear attack.

When it comes to hot housing markets, a southwest Omaha ZIP code is feeling the sizzle.

