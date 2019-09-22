The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.
* * *
On Sept. 28, 1919, a rioting mob of perhaps 15,000 white people set the Douglas County Courthouse on fire, took Will Brown from his cell, beat him and hanged him from a telegraph pole outside the courthouse as it burned. One hundred years later, artists, activists, historians, playwrights, pastors and politicians are shining a light on Omaha’s darkest hour and its place in America’s ongoing story of racism.
Churches are supposed to be places of refuge and hope, love and peace. To what degree is society willing to make them also fortresses? And what does it say about a free society if its symbols of solace, peace and help are under guard? Besides those philosophical questions, what about the brass tacks of this added security, starting with who is going to be the so-called “good guy” with a gun?
St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion is arming volunteers for its weekly all-school worship hour, and will have off-duty law enforcement officers on watch. They won’t be in uniform, so it’s not like children will pass through a gauntlet on their way to worship. Still, these volunteers will be carrying guns.
* * *
In March, Mary Jochim started thinking about how Papillion could transform its downtown area into a space with the vibrancy of Omaha’s Old Market. Then 10-year-old Abby Whitford died in August after being struck by a car in the suburban downtown, and suddenly, Jochim’s plan — to close off Washington Street (84th) and make it a pedestrian-only district — felt as urgent as ever.
After Abby Whitford was struck in a downtown Papillion crosswalk, 15 people called the Mayor’s Hotline with suggestions and concerns about the crosswalk. Dozens more posted their ideas on Facebook. The city collected those responses and summarized them in a document, a copy of which officials provided to The World-Herald.
* * *
At Buildertrend, a software company in Omaha, work is accompanied by video games, pool tables and push scooters. The company gives an outsider the impression that work is secondary to relaxing or having fun, but it’s serious business. The founders say they want a workplace that is enticing to young talent from in and out of state. And that approach appears to be working; with its hires last week, Buildertrend now has 500 full-time workers, up from about 100 at the end of 2015.
The company founded by Millard West graduates in an Omaha basement wants workers engaged and enthusiastic so they can bring their "A" game every day.
* * *
State government is struggling to find workers for numerous jobs, forcing increased overtime costs and prompting measures including hiring bonuses, job fairs and increased advertising to lure applicants. The shortages in some areas, such as the Department of Corrections and the Nebraska State Patrol, mirror a national trend in the decline of applicants for law enforcement jobs that require demanding hours and some risk.
Shortages in some areas, such as the Department of Corrections and the Nebraska State Patrol, mirror a national trend, but Nebraska has also had trouble filling some lower-skilled jobs in other facilities that are staffed 24 hours a day.
* * *
Not many teams can boast "we've won 900 games!" like Nebraska now can. In fact, just a handful of bluebloods — Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama are in the 900 club. The Huskers have beaten 128 teams to get to 900. Here's a graphical analysis of how they got there.
The Huskers have won in 30 states, two countries and at least 70 stadiums. They've played at the Polo Grounds in New York and at the Rose Bowl in California. Not to mention trips to Tokyo, Hawaii and, err, Council Bluffs?
* * *
Hollywood is always coming up with new, exciting ways to rehash old ideas. Often they adapt screenplays from novels, comic books, TV shows and more. With the latest TV adaptation, “Downton Abbey,” in theaters now, we thought it'd be a good time to look at the very best and the absolute worst in film adapted from television.
Hits: The simpler plates off the sushi train — seaweed salad, stuffed tofu skin, a spicy tuna roll and a rainbow roll — were the best of what we had. Off the menu, we had a nice piece of yellowtail sushi.
Misses: A lot of the "fancier" sushi rolls are coated in a thick layer of mayo-based aioli; no matter the fillings, the heavy-handed sauce makes them all taste the same.
Hits: The house blend of beef has great flavor, and when we asked for a slider done medium, the kitchen achieved it. The vegan jackfruit and hot chicken sliders are good, too.
Misses: Small, store bought croutons on the salad were disappointing. Fried cauliflower, while tasty, was a bit odd served on a bed of greens with a side of cheese sauce. Service is spotty. Read full review here
Hits: The filling in a curry beef bao had good flavor, and the potstickers were the best of the dumplings.
Misses: The kitchen couldn't execute the dish on the specials menu, we received two cold bao, and many of the other dumplings and bao we tried tasted mostly of raw dough. Service was spotty at best. Read full review here
Hits: All your old favorites are just as good as you remember.
Misses: The specials menu was hit-and-miss: A recent halibut special with Asian flavors pleased, but a duck special, while nicely cooked, had flavors that didn’t make sense together. Read full review here
Hits: A surprisingly good Reuben sandwich and the Bird Cage, slices of French toast with eggs at their center.
Misses: The hash browns come served in a tiny tower, but the design means just the top is crispy. I wished for better bread in both the cinnamon toast, an appetizer, and on the hippie sandwich. Read full review here
Hits: The Bánh Mì special cold cut, the most classic of the sandwiches, hit all the right notes: fresh pickled vegetables, warm pork and a slather each of pate and mayonnaise. The lemongrass marinade and hoisin on the grilled pork also pleased.
Hits: The restaurant’s specialty is a 45-ounce wagyu tomahawk chop that’s aged in-house for 60 days. It’s $150 and serves two to three and, if you are feeling splurgy, is absolutely worth trying. Monarch’s unexpected take on prime rib is also excellent.
Hits: Buffalo wings were surprisingly tasty, with plenty of meat and a spicy sauce. The margherita pizza on the thinner crust was the best of the three we tried.
Misses: A menu with pictures can make things tricky. Pizzas I saw on the restaurant’s website had deeply browned crust and crust bubbles; those I tried in real life lacked those qualities. Read full review here
Hits: The arroz chaufa, Latin fried rice, is great. So are the tacos. If you like mezcal, be sure to try the smoky rosemary flower cocktail.
Misses: Chips one night arrived cold and greasy, and the meat on an arepa sandwich was dry. Read full review here
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Grove Juicery
Hits: The sweet Jane green juice was my favorite of all I tried.
Misses: The acai bowl had more ice than fruit, and was scant on toppings compared to others I've tried. Read full review here
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best Bison
Hits: The bison burger, the pommes frites and a chocolate milkshake with good texture pleased.
Misses: A brat and a sausage both had a too-chewy texture, and a Reuben, though made with nice meat, was soggy. Read full review here
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stokin' Goat
Hits: A tender grilled octopus appetizer and a modern take on shrimp scampi pleased.
Misses: Overcooked beef was a disappointment, as was too-tough duck in an otherwise creative salad. Read full review here
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yamato Sushi
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
801 Grill
Hits: The Umami burger was outstanding, and the ribs rank among the best I've had in town. Also: The Old Bay-seasoned fries and the cheesecake.
Misses: A grilled asparagus side came with a woody texture, especially near the bottom of the stalk. Read full review here
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Craft Sliders + Beer
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dairy Chef
Hits: There’s tons of ice cream treats on the menu, we especially liked the cookie sandwich. The over-the-top garbage burger is worth sampling.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
M's Pub
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dante Pizzeria Napoletana
Hits: The pizza at the second location is just as good, from top to bottom, as what diners find out west. A chicken puttanesca had the perfect balance of savory and salty flavors.
Misses: The crust on a pressed salumi sandwich got soggy from too much liquidy giardiniera pepper sauce. Read full review here
THE WORLD-HERALD
Steak & Grapes
Hits: The appetizers are creative, and we especially enjoyed fried ribs and a take on escargot with beef and funky Gorgonzola cheese.
Misses: Fish and chips were too heavily breaded and bland, and scallops were overwhelmed with cheese and cheese crackers in a baked dish. Read full review
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
TNT Walking Taco
Hits: The namesake walking taco is the best thing we tried; I especially appreciated the wide variety of fresh toppings, though I wished for more diversity in sauce flavors.
Misses: A taquito — even when it's free — wasn't great, with a greasy exterior and flavorless filling. And a fried taco shell also disappointed, with a greasy, soggy finish. Read full review here
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Farine + Four
Hits: The baguette at Farine + Four is one of the best in Omaha; so is the croissant and the delectable Tosca, an almond-scented dessert.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chocolat Abeille
Hits: We tried all 19 chocolates in the case one day, and none dissapointed. Favorites included the hazelnut honey crunch, the tea-infused Paris and the sweet-tart passion fruit.
Misses: Tina Tweedy is making a chocolate for every taste, and there isn't a bad one in the bunch. Read full review here
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yoshitomo
Hits: For the adventurous, there’s plenty, but one of my favorite moments had to be the hamachos, a play on nachos made with hamachi and chicharrones.
Misses: We didn’t have a bad dish at Yoshitomo, and owner David Utterback’s focus on quality, freshness and creativity is the reason why. Read full review here
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bánh Mì Shop
