Nebraska’s state-run institution in Geneva for female juvenile offenders spiraled downhill rapidly. “It’s like night and day,” said Scott Gregory, comparing the recent reports to the place he knew as principal of the Geneva center’s high school until 2016.

It was all fine. Better than fine, really. Four healthy children. A dream house. A dream life. Then one October day, nothing was fine. It was, as Beth Burton later would say, a living hell.

“I cannot afford $102,000 a month,” David Watson said about his lifesaving drugs. “Mortgaging my house wouldn’t get me real far.”

As one of five cities in Nebraska’s fast-growing Sarpy County, Gretna faces competition from bigger, more developed cities like Papillion, Bellevue and La Vista as it seeks to attract businesses to the community. But its position between Omaha and Lincoln may help it in that competition. 

Marcy Morgan made a plea for help on Facebook. The Nebraska mom had just learned that she would have to stop breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter. She was heartbroken, so earlier this month, she took to social media, asking for help from moms who had an oversupply of frozen breast milk. The response was overwhelming.

“For some people, it would be just a job,” said Dee Dee King's husband, Rick, a Vietnam War veteran. “For her, it’s more of a calling.”

The “Sweat” script, about displaced steel mill workers in a Rust Belt city, has a particularly impressive fight scene. “The goal was to make it as real as possible,” said director Susan Baer Collins.

2019 Husker football preview section: Jumping into Year 2

After a coaching change, programs often take their greatest leap in Year 2. And with second-year quarterback Adrian Martinez leading the way, Nebraska expects to make that jump for Scott Frost and company. But how far can the Huskers go from 4-8 last season? What could pull the team and its Heisman contender back down to Earth?

We cover the Huskers from every angle and look ahead to what's in store for the 2019 season with our annual preview section. Check out all the stories below.

