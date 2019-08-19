Daniel Moore has a million reasons to be thankful, and he's not shy about saying so.

Moore, of Bellwood, Nebraska, was sitting in his truck checking tickets from Saturday's $148 million Powerball jackpot drawing. He yelled "Thank you!" when he realized he had won $1 million.

“I checked them at the store, and the clerk’s eyes got really big,” he said, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

The winning numbers were one of three quick-pick plays on a ticket he purchased at a Parkview One Stop store in Schuyler.  The ticket matched five white numbers (18, 21, 24, 30, 60) but not the red Powerball number (20).

A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Merrick, New York, on Long Island. The holder of that ticket can claim a $148 million jackpot. Two other $1 million tickets were sold in Ohio and Colorado.

Moore told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to pay off his house and a couple of vehicles, according to the press release.

What he really wants, though, is to take over an excavating business that belonged to his father, who died last spring. Now he can buy it from his mother.

“Dad was looking down on you,” Moore’s mother told him after his win.

Moore's winning play is the 24th $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Nebraska since the prize was added to the lottery game in January 2012. The last winner was Zach Norenberg, 29, of Fremont, who matched five numbers in March. The odds of purchasing a $1 million ticket are 1 in 11.7 million.

The last Powerball winners in Nebraska were David and Erica Harrig of Gretna, who won $34.1 million in December 2013. 

