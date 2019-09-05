This time last year, people packed into Bellevue’s City Council chambers during a public hearing on the city’s budget, many to demand more funding for the Fire Department.
Compared to that fiery meeting, this year’s budget process was a lot calmer — and, in another win for firefighters, the department expects to be able to pay for more full-time employees.
The City Council on Tuesday approved Bellevue’s 2019-20 budget, which totals more than $80.8 million.
The operational budgets for the Police and Fire Departments each increased by about 7% compared with last year, $1 million for police and $600,000 for fire. The Public Works budget also increased.
“I think you’ll see that this administration is taking a little more businesslike approach to the city finances,” Finance Director Rich Severson said in an interview. “They understand being fiscally conservative, while yet providing public safety and public works.”
Councilman Don Preister said he was pleased the city was able to deliver more money for public safety.
“Those are two of our larger departments,” Preister said.
The Fire Department is set to receive more than $8.7 million for its operational budget. The funding is expected to allow the department to convert at least four firefighters to full-time status.
Fire Chief Perry Guido said it’s possible three additional firefighters could be added later in the fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. That would depend on available funds.
The department currently has the equivalent of 82 full-time employees, Severson said. Of those, 54 are full-time positions; the rest of the department consists of part-time workers.
“It takes roughly three part-timers to make one full-time equivalent,” Severson said.
Guido said he appreciates that the current city administration, led by Mayor Rusty Hike, is “in tune” to the need to grow the Fire Department.
“We’re still not where we want to be — we won’t be there for a while — but we’re making some good jumps now,” he said.
The department’s ultimate goal is to have a completely full-time staff.
The city’s property tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of valuation, but, as is the case across the metro area, many residents can expect to pay more because of higher assessments. Bellevue is requesting about 9% more in property taxes from the state, which coincides with an identical increase in Bellevue’s valuations, Severson said.
Bellevue’s budget will likely require tweaks in a few months, Severson said; that’s because the city continues to pursue annexation of more than a dozen sanitary improvement districts, including Normandy Hills, Lakewood Villages and Orchard Valley.
By November, the city will likely have incorporated 16 SIDs. Those new residents and properties will require city services and alter the city’s financial planning, which could necessitate an amended budget.
The Fire Department was already serving those areas, but the Police Department was not, he said.
If all goes to plan, those annexations are expected to bring in about $33 million of debt, $800 million in valuation and $5 million in property tax revenue, Severson said.
