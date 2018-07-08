Tom Brink bent over the front end of his crimson 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air with a rag, polishing the engine until it shined.
Brink and his wife, of Dow City, Iowa, were among hundreds who participated in the classic car show at Bellevue’s Riverfest on Saturday at American Heroes Park.
The 17th annual community event spanning Friday and Saturday included a carnival, beer garden, helicopter rides, food and other vendors and live music.
This year’s festival took place across the street from Haworth Park, where it is usually held, after Missouri River flooding forced a change in venue. The barbecue contest was the only event canceled.
Much like the other cars on display, Brink’s has a storied past. It belonged to Michael Heller, one of Brink’s high school classmates in Dow City. Heller left the car behind when he went to serve in the Vietnam War, where he was killed at the age of 19 in 1970.
The car sat in a junkyard for 40 years before Brink found it abandoned and set about restoring it with new parts, a fresh coat of paint and a mural on the trunk with Heller’s photo above the words “Not forgotten.”
Now, it gleams in the sun, two American flags flying proudly off the back.
“We’re just trying to make everybody remember the vets, that’s what the whole thing is about,” Brink said. “It’s already been pushing 50 years ago, so maybe the car will help keep that alive for another 50.”
Brink flipped through a small photo book with pictures of the rusted car years ago. It’s come a long ways.
“Whether we win a trophy or not,” Brink said, “we already won before we got here.”
While owners touched up their cars, others strolled through the parking lot looking at the cars on display.
Dylan Driscoll said he had just finished repairing a 1979 Dodge Magnum and this was the first show he had taken it to. He wandered through the lot looking at the other cars, and said he was impressed by the variety.
“It’s one of the better local shows I think,” Driscoll said.
