Bellevue's Fort Crook Road bike lanes are going away.
Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow confirmed last week the city will remove all striping and signage on the 6-mile stretch from the city’s entry point just north of Chandler Road south to Capehart Road.
He said he hopes the work will be done in the next 30 to 60 days ahead of impending winter weather.
Ristow said the cost to re-stripe and remove signs along Fort Crook Road is about $20,000, which will come out the city’s general budget and therefore doesn’t need City Council approval.
He said removing the bike lanes was an administrative decision made by Mayor Rusty Hike and one he supports. Ristow said the bike lanes have had little use and cause confusion for drivers — especially those visiting Bellevue.
There was an $89,950 contract with Todco Barricade Company for bike lane markings removal on the Aug. 20 council meeting’s consent agenda, but the agenda was later amended and didn’t include the item.
The bike lanes opened with much fanfare in 2013 when then-Bellevue Mayor Rita Sander and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert led a group of about 150 cyclists on a jaunt in the newly designated lanes.
The project, which Ristow said cost the city $50,000 and the Nebraska Department of Transportation $250,000, reduced both north and south traffic to four lanes. The outside lanes in both directions were designated as bicycle-only lanes.
Once the striping and signage is removed, Fort Crook Road will return to hosting three lanes in each direction.
