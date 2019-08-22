The entrance to Paradise Lakes, a manufactured home community east of Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. All 195 residences in the community have been declared uninhabitable after extensive flooding in March.
Debris rests on the street as vegetation grows around former homes at Paradise Lakes in Bellevue. The homes, damaged in March flooding, may not be demolished until January 2020.
For more than five months — through rain and hail, humidity and wind — the condemned community of Paradise Lakes has sat largely untouched, a lingering, eerie reminder of last spring's devastating flooding.
And despite previous plans by the City of Bellevue, most of the community's 195 modular homes won't be torn down until 2020.
The Bellevue City Council earlier this summer voted to condemn the community. At the time, the city told residents they had until the end of July to take action on removing their homes. The remaining structures were expected to be razed by a city-hired company in early August.
Jim Ristow, Bellevue's city administrator, said officials are now taking a cautious approach moving forward because they don't want taxpayers to be on the hook for the now-estimated $1.2 million needed for demolition costs.
Paradise Lakes' owner, Howard "Howdy" Helm, has told the city he can't afford the cost of demolition.
"He's not a willing participant in the demolition," Ristow said. "He just expects us to take it down."
If the city moves ahead with demolition, it would then place a lien on the land, which Helm would have to repay if he wanted control. But Ristow said there are concerns the city would not recoup its money.
"The way for him to pay the lien back is to sell the property, and we're not sure there's a pathway there," Ristow said.
Helm is trying to sell the land, Ristow said — a spray-painted "4 Sale" sign sits outside the property.
The World-Herald has not been able to reach Helm for comment.
The city has been privately discussing the land's future with multiple interested parties, according to Ristow. He declined to discuss the nature of those discussions, other than to say those involved are "generally within" the modular home community industry.
Helm owns all the land beneath Paradise Lakes. He rented out about half the homes in the community; the other half were owned by residents, who leased the land from Helm.
Demolition is progressing much faster at Green Acres, an adjacent modular home community also damaged by the flooding.
About 30 homes have already been torn down after demolition began last week, according to Jayson Lipsey, chief operating officer of Strive Communities, the Colorado-based company that operates Green Acres.
That leaves about 120 homes to be demolished. The contractor conducting the work is tearing down about 20 homes a week, Lipsey said.
As the units are removed, the company will begin replacing them. The first group of new homes is expected to arrive in mid- to late September.
"We're making great progress," Lipsey said.
One of the Paradise Lakes modular homes has been demolished by its owner, according to Ristow. At least three more were being prepared to be taken down.
The majority of the remaining homes will likely be around to ring in the new year.
Omaha's levee system: Omaha is protected by a 13-mile system made up mostly of levees. The system starts near the Omaha Public Power District’s North Omaha power plant and runs south to the Missouri River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The entire system is designed to provide protection from a 500-year flood, which has a 0.2 percent chance of occurring in any given year.
What is a levee? A levee is a berm of compacted earth that’s designed to hold water in a river channel. The top of Omaha’s levees stands at about 40 feet. Levees are only as good as their maintenance, which must include protecting faces from erosion with rock or grass and other vegetation and keeping them free from trees and animal burrows that can serve as an entry point for water.
Levees protecting Council Bluffs: Council Bluffs has 28 miles of levees, which start near Big Lake on the north side of town, travel west to the Missouri River and then south to the MidAmerican Energy plant. The levees along the Missouri are designed to provide protection from a river level of about 36 feet, with 2 to 5 feet of extra space above that.
Omaha's 1-mile flood wall: Omaha is also protected by a 1-mile stretch of flood wall in the downtown area. Flood walls are used where there’s not enough room for the slopes of a levee. Omaha’s flood wall, built in 1949, is a concrete barrier that starts near the National Park Service's Midwest headquarters building and continues to near the Interstate 480 bridge.
How the flood wall works: At three points along the wall are huge steel gates that can be lowered into gaps in the flood wall to keep water out when the river rises. When the river is lower, the gates are left open so storm water can drain from the land side into the river by gravity. Each gate is made of three-quarter-inch steel and is about 21 feet wide, 6 feet tall and 6,000 pounds.
What role do interior pumps play? With the flood wall gates in place, getting water out of the city becomes an issue. The city can bring in temporary pumps to pump out water in low-lying areas. They're used to bolster the city's permanent pumps when water's high.
The Papillion Creek system is made up of three creeks — the Little Papillion Creek in the north and east, the Big Papillion Creek through the city center and the West Papillion Creek in Papillion and Bellevue. They join in Bellevue to form the Papillion Creek, which flows into the Missouri River. The system aims to hold back and slow the movement of water in the upper portion of the watershed — that's the area drained by a river or stream — and keep it in the channels in the lower portion.
There are 11 reservoirs on creek branches and tributaries in the Papillion Creek Watershed and 52 miles of levees (out of the 90 total in the NRD’s territory), as of spring 2019. Three of the reservoirs are on tributaries of the Big Papillion. Cunningham Lake helps control the Little Papillion. More reservoirs have been constructed on the West Papillion and its tributaries, because the area developed later.
Maintenance programs also help maintain the channels, including making sure they’re clear of debris and large enough to carry needed volumes of water. John Winkler, the Papio-Missouri River NRD’s general manager, stressed that these elements — plus proper floodplain management to keep homes, office buildings and shopping centers from encroaching on waterways and out of harm’s way — have to come together to provide effective flood control.
The Omaha area’s robust flood protections — knock on wood — are built to keep water out or contained. Most recently, they did their job during the record-setting flooding of March 2019 that turned neighboring towns to islands and caused, so far, hundreds of millions in damage to homes, roads, bridges, fields and livestock. We look in greater detail at the protections in place that guard Omaha. Sources: National Weather Service; City of Omaha; City of Council Bluffs; Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District; World-Herald archives.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
