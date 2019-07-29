Calling all adventurers: A treetop-based adventure park in Bellevue is set to open this week.
TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest, which challenges children and adults to navigate tightropes, bridges and zip lines incorporated into the forest, will celebrate its grand opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday .
The 5-acre attraction includes a main climbing area for guests ages 7 and up and a children’s area — called KidRush Adventure Park — that’s ideal for those ages 4 to 6. Both attractions feature zip lines, bridges made of cable and rope and netted tunnels that are suspended between platforms built around trees and poles, according to TreeRush officials.
“We see the new adventure park as another opportunity to experience the beauty of nature at the forest,” Merica Whitehall, Fontenelle Forest’s executive director, said in a statement. “This is just one way that Fontenelle Forest is creating new opportunities for everyone to experience and enjoy nature.”
A forest spokeswoman has said park administrators hope to net about $50,000 a year from TreeRush. The funds will go to the forest’s operating budget, including its conservation efforts.
The part of the park geared toward older children and adults will have seven courses color-coded by difficulty: Yellow courses are the easiest, green are intermediate, blue are advanced and black diamond are the most difficult, requiring the most balance, strength and stamina. The black trail includes elements that take guests as high as 55 feet above the forest floor.
Park guests are strapped into a full-body harness equipped with specialized safety gear to keep them attached to the courses. After a safety briefing and coaching session, climbers choose which course they want to explore from various platforms attached to trees.
A ticket to TreeRush Adventures includes a two-hour climbing session, which begins after the safety briefing. Prices for the sessions depend on age: $18 for ages 4 to 8, $39 for ages 7 to 11 and $45 for ages 12 and up.
TreeRush is offering 25% off tickets as part of a prelaunch promotion on its website, TreeRush.com. The discount can be accessed with promo code “GOTIME.”
Fontenelle Forest is in Bellevue at 1111 Bellevue Boulevard North, along the Missouri River. It is open daily during the summer and on weekends until late fall.
