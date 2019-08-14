A Bellevue motorcyclist died in the first of two crashes that led to an hours-long closure of southbound U.S. 75 in Sarpy County on Tuesday.
About 4:35 p.m., officials said, Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site, which was about a quarter-mile south of U.S. Highway 34 in the southbound lanes.
Four vehicles were involved in the crashes, officials said. As the four approached the Highway 34 overpass, a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jody A. Emmert, 47, of Bellevue, collided with a 1998 Ford Windstar minivan driven by Michael D. Burch, 35, of Glenwood, Iowa. The impact knocked Emmert off the bike and into the roadway, said Sarpy County Sheriff's Capt. Brian Richards.
That collision triggered a secondary crash between a 2018 Ford Transit work van driven by Keith Jones, 42, of Omaha, and a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Stephanie Orr, 42, of Plattsmouth. Three juveniles, ages 2, 13 and 16, were passengers in the Ford F-150.
The Sheriff's Office said the pickup truck struck the left rear quarter of the van after Jones slowed in an attempt to avoid the main crash.
Emmert died at the scene. Orr was treated at a local hospital and released. The 13-year-old passenger in the pickup sustained a minor injury.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Southbound Highway 75 reopened about 9:50 p.m.
