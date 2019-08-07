A 21-year-old found out the hard way just how devoted some guys can be to their lawns.
It was dark when CJ Segebart pulled into his mother’s neighborhood on the northwest edge of Omaha last week. He had come to town to visit a cousin in the hospital, and now it was bedtime. After finding a spot to park across the street, the Pender, Nebraska, resident hopped out of his white Chevy pickup truck and went inside.
Only problem? The passenger tires were resting on the grass along the curb.
“I didn’t realize it was a big deal,” he said Tuesday. “I just went in and went to sleep.”
The young man’s off-kilter parking job created a tense situation the next morning for a road construction crew. And most of what happened was captured on video that has since gone viral.
About 10 a.m. Thursday, as the road construction crew poured concrete just down the street from Segebart’s truck, 70-year-old Thomas Mailander emerged from his home with a knife in hand. Mailander proceeded to stab two tires on Segebart’s truck — the ones that were on the grass.
Mailander then went back to his home and emerged with a hammer. He hammered out the front lights on the concrete mixer, smacked at the back of the mixer, stomped through the freshly poured concrete and swore at the men doing street repairs, the cellphone video shows.
“I want that truck off my lawn,” he yells early in the two-minute-plus video.
As the crew watches, Mailander — in brown cutoff overalls, a T-shirt and ball cap — steps into the wet concrete and quickly bogs down. After struggling to extricate himself, he climbs out, his feet and one hand covered with gritty, wet concrete. He turns toward the crew, and hammer in hand, he walks up the street.
Kerry Jackson, co-owner of Jackson’s Complete Concrete, is in his path and asks Mailander, “Everything all right?”
Mailander responds, “Everything all right? Does everything look all right you dumb f-----? I want that truck off my lawn.”
Jackson tells Mailander he doesn’t know who owns the truck.
To which Mailander responds, “Then you got no problem.”
It’s at that point that the video ends. The crew had called 911, and Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrived in two minutes, records show. The incident occurred on Potter Street in the Deerwood Park area, which is northwest of the intersection of Blair High Road and Ida Street.
Deputies ticketed Mailander on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal mischief, said Douglas County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Jones.
Omaha City Prosecutor Matthew Kuhse said Tuesday that his office is still reviewing the case. Kuhse said damage would have to exceed $5,000 for a felony to be considered.
Arriving home from errands Tuesday evening, Mailander waved off The World-Herald and declined to comment.
Segebart estimates the damage to his tires at about $600.
His sisters said the family, which is new to the neighborhood, doesn’t know Mailander well. Their mother shoveled the Mailanders’ driveway over the winter, said 19-year-old KayLyn Segebart.
“He seems like a really nice guy,” she said. “He’s always out working on his lawn. Maybe he was having a really bad day.”
She asked her brother if he’s taken any lessons from what happened.
Yes, he said.
“People are way more picky about their grass than I thought.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.