The second $1 million lottery ticket has been sold in Nebraska in less than a week. And it was sold in Omaha.

One ticket for Wednesday's $40 million Powerball drawing was sold earlier this week at the Casey's General Store, 16960 Evans Plaza. That's in northwest Omaha, near the corner of North 168th Street and West Maple Road.

The ticket matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing (12, 21, 22, 29, and 32) but not the red Powerball number (21). It was the only $1 million ticket sold anywhere in the country, according to the Powerball website. No ticket matched all six numbers, so the jackpot will roll over and increase to an estimated $50 million for the next drawing, on Saturday.

It is the 25th $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Nebraska since Powerball began offering that prize in January 2012, and the third this year. Earlier this week, Dan Moore of Bellwood turned in a $1 million ticket that he had purchased in Schuyler for the Aug. 17 Powerball drawing. Zachary Norenberg of Fremont won in March.

They beat odds of 11.7 million to 1 against of winning the $1 million prize.

Lottery players may check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

