One more day of hot and humid conditions is on tap for the Omaha area, forecasters said, before a cool-down and, possibly, rain arrive.
A front was expected to move into eastern Nebraska by late Wednesday, ushering in slightly cooler weather and chances for thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Forecasters said Wednesday in the Omaha area should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
Heat-index values, or the combination of high temperatures and high humidity, could reach as high as 105 on Wednesday.
Wednesday night through Friday will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms and cooler conditions, the weather service said.
Expect highs Thursday and Friday in the mid- to upper 80s.
The weekend forecast for the Omaha area calls for sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
