An old barn is relocated from a farm at 114th Street and Schram Road to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard near 180th Street and Schram. The barn was in the way of a planned housing development. The move ended up costing Vala’s an estimated $65,000.
Moving the 42-foot-by-60-foot structure required pulling down power lines, coordinating with property owners and more.
DAVID DONOVAN
Tim Vala initially wanted the barn for its wood but then decided its unique architecture deserved to be preserved.
DAVID DONOVAN
Moving the 42-foot by 62-foot barn required coordinating with utilities and other agencies to move it from a farm at 114th and Schram Road to Vala's pumpkin patch near 180th and Schram.
DAVID DONOVAN
The barn in the way of a housing development expansion traveled from a farm at 114th and Schram Road to near 180th and Schram.
The really old dairy barn that was in the way of a new Sarpy County housing development had a certain flair that Tim Vala didn’t want to see die.
It cost him a bundle, and required some tricky maneuvering, but today that 42-foot-by-60-foot structure that dates back to about the 1880s is sitting on the Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard property.
The move from 114th Street and Schram Road to the Vala grounds near 180th Street and Schram Road wrapped up Wednesday. It was a feat that Vala said involved temporarily pulling down power lines, arranging a route to avoid a bridge that couldn’t take the weight and coordinating with various agencies and property owners.
The barn is to become an integral part of the cider mill project the Valas hope to have operating within the next year or two at their popular fall destination.
Vala said he knew the barn’s owner through church. The old Crofoot farmland northwest of 114th and Schram, according to Papillion records, is turning into a residential subdivision, another phase of Ashbury Creek.
Many of the barns in Sarpy County share the same builder team and therefore look similar, Vala said. “This one was different. We love the architecture.”
Still inside were nostalgic touches, like a string of wire that in preelectricity days was used to slide kerosene lamps from one cow-milking station to another. “It was neat to see that,” Vala said.
Initially, Vala thought that he might buy the old barn to tear down and repurpose the wood. “The more I looked at it, I said, ‘This is a neat-looking barn.’ ”
After talking to power companies, movers and others, he decided that it was possible to relocate and preserve.
When all was said and done, the project cost an estimated $65,000, Vala said. Now the family will invest in making the barn part of the area where they will press apples into cider and host related entertainment. Visitors, meanwhile, will be able to see the old barn as they take hayrack rides toward the apple orchards.
Vala said the family could possibly have built a new facility for what it cost to relocate and integrate the barn.
“But you could never duplicate the authentic parts of that barn,” he said.
1 of 21
Time again to think of all things that go bump in the night! Let’s take a walk though the haunted paths of Halloweens of the past.
An unidentified trick-or-treater looks for a treat on Halloween 1946.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple of masks on display during Halloween in 1950, including one of then-President Harry Truman.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston was the scene of an old-fashioned Halloween prank in 1954 when residents discovered an outhouse labeled "polling place" in the middle of the intersection of 77th and Main Streets. A laundry bundle drop and traffic signs were also in the center of the street.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
6-year-old Stanley Kiser has a tough time choosing a pumpkin as he prepares for the hobgoblin parade for Halloween on Oct. 30, 1955.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A smiling Superman, a skeleton and even a masked fairy princess are among the goblins from Hillside School visiting at Crossroads Mall on Oct. 28, 1962.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mrs. Sylvia Brown's kindergarten class shows off their costumes during Minne Lusa School's Halloween parade in 1970.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Halloween treats were dispensed from a candy pot on the lawn at the George Dahir Sr. home at 1945 S. Eleventh St. in 1971. One of the goblins who stopped there was 5-year-old Christina Peralis. She is shown getting a treat from Mrs. George Dahir Jr. while George Jr. and David Dahir watch over the pot.
SEBI BRECI/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pumpkin painted as a reporter in 1977, by Lonna Gienga who was 11 at the time and in 6th grade at Pinewood School.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Andy Kidder, 2, gets a cookie from Big Bird (Cecille Norton), and Cookie Monster (Annette Slenker) while Ernie (Don Norton) looks on in the background in 1979.
ROBERT TAYLOR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kelly O'Donnell, 9, left, and her brother Steven, 4, went on a practice run before dark and received some treats from Lynn Bowen, 14, on Halloween 1980. Later they canvassed the neighborhood and filled their goody bags.
Sebi Breci
Mike Peters, 8 and Theresa Constanzo dressed in 1980 as their patron saints — St. Michael the Archangel and St. Theresa. They were students at St. Ann's elementary school.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Try as he might, Kirk Schuster, 9, couldn't match the ugliness and downright meanness in the crowd of faces around him at Mangelsen's on Oct. 3, 1981.
Bob Wilson
More than 100 trick-or-treaters brought their goodies to Midlands Hospital to be scanned in an X-ray device for metallic objects in 1982. Hospital radiologists G.P. McArdle, left and Diane Kidder prepare to check trayloads of candy. They found no foreign objects in these treats, but there were three cases of tampering reported to police.
JOHN J. GAPS III/THE WORLD-HERALD
Godzilla won third place and $75 at the Trick or Treat Trot at Memorial Park on Oct. 27, 1986. Andrew Wakefield is Godzilla and friend Chris Bright supports the elongated tail as the pair jogged along Underwood Avenue.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kindergartner Alan Lee, 5, carves his very own jack-o'lantern at Wakonda Elementary School in 1988.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lianne Even, 7, clowns around with her friends during the Halloween parade at Bryan Elementary School in 1992.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ninja Turtle Joshua Norman and footballer Jameson Cantwell are among the 230 students who walked from All Saints School to the St. Joseph Villa to wish the elderly a happy Halloween in 1994.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bride Claire Anderson, 5, fairy Valerie Morris, 4, and Batman Andrew Rommelfanger, 5, get ready for the Center for Children's annual spook parade in 1995.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
At Mercy High School, students dressed up as their teachers in 1995. From left: Theresa Levey, 16 and her math teacher Maureen Davis, Bob Wolf and his religion student, Kari Howell, 16, and Spanish teacher Diane Welch with her student Andrea Pfeifer, 17.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nanny April Snyder crosses the street with the Franklin children (left to right) Abby, age 10, Jordan, age 6, and Makenzie, age 3, on their way to attend the Halloween party at Union Station on Oct. 27, 1996.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Unidentified trick-or-treaters pass trees downed in a storm in 1997. Power lines were still down in several Omaha neighborhoods, so many children went store to store instead of door to door for their goodies.
