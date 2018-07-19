Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday night in northeast Omaha.

Douglas County 911 dispatchers said a child and an adult were hit around 9 p.m. at North 33rd Street and Martin Avenue.

The injured were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in what rescue squad personnel at the scene considered serious condition.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

