Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday night in northeast Omaha.
Douglas County 911 dispatchers said a child and an adult were hit around 9 p.m. at North 33rd Street and Martin Avenue.
The injured were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in what rescue squad personnel at the scene considered serious condition.
