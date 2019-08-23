Omaha police on Friday morning were blocking off access to parts of Benson Park and the trail around the park's lagoon. KMTV reported that a body has been found in the lagoon.

Omaha firefighters were gathered next to the lagoon's north end about 9 a.m. 

The entrance to Benson Park is east of 72nd Street and Military Avenue. The park stretches from Military to Ames Avenue and from North 66th Street to about where 71st Street would be.

City trucks were blocking the south entrance to the park, and workers said people playing on playground equipment near that entrance likely will have to leave soon.

